'If I buy you a car, you'll go to school?' Malaysian mum buys girl, 5, a Mercedes G-Wagon for her birthday

To motivate her five-year-old daughter to attend school, a mother in Malaysia gifted her a Mercedes G-Wagon on her birthday.

No, not the toy version, but an actual vehicle.

Entrepreneur Farhana Zahra shared a TikTok video where she surprised her daughter Fatima with the brand new car — which retails for RM1.79 million (S$540,000) — in front of a party of people. The car also had vanity plates with Fatima's name.

"Happy 5th birthday Nur Fatima Az zahra… She was happy to receive the G-Wagon she wanted so much that she asked to hold the key," read the caption.

The video ended with Farhana wishing for Fatima to be "diligent in attending school" since she has been granted her dream car, and for her daughter to someday become a doctor.

https://www.tiktok.com/@farhanazahra91/video/7220037965295193350

In an earlier video, Farhana had asked Fatima what she wanted for her birthday.

"G Wagon or BMW. Green colour," the young girl replied.

"Ok if Mama buys you will go to school. Ok? Promise?" — to which the girl agreed.

Farhana explained that her daughter stopped attending school in January after just one day, due to sickness.

When she recovered, Fatima refused to go back to school, claiming she was not old enough as she had yet to turn five.

https://www.tiktok.com/@farhanazahra91/video/7216601548493802758?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

She has since changed her mind, said Farhana, who plans to drive her daughter to school in the new car.

This isn't the first time Farhana, a successful businesswoman, has been in the news for flaunting her wealth.

In April 2022, she was criticised by netizens after posting a video of herself withdrawing RM2 million from a bank — for Hari Raya.

ALSO READ: Malaysian boy gets Nissan GT-R on his birthday - and it's not a Hot Wheels car

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.