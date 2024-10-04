'I'm sorry, I love you': Dad mourns 13-year-old daughter who fell from 8th floor of KL school

A 13-year-old girl died on Tuesday (Oct 1) after falling from the building of her school in Kuala Lumpur.

Her heartbroken father, surnamed Leong, took to Facebook on Thursday (Oct 4) to mourn his daughter, sharing multiple pictures of the girl taken over the years.

"Baby, daddy has been unable to sleep for the past two days," he began.

"I won't put on a front and don't want to suppress [my emotions] anymore. I want to cry out loud, I really can't hold it in anymore!

"I may seem strong on the surface but actually, there are times when my heart weakens and all I can see when I close my eyes are memories of you, your smile, I miss you so much!"

Leong grieved over how his daughter had not confided in her family about her woes, imploring her to "come home" if she was facing troubles.

The girl was reportedly living in the school hostel.

"Right here and now, it is you that has taught me I need to speak out my love; I know that now! But you exchanged your life for [this lesson], it is too high a price to pay and not worth it!

"Daddy was wrong, I'm sorry, I love you, please forgive me!"

Leong ended the letter to his late daughter by expressing his love and forgiveness and thanked her for the 13 years of wonderful memories.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood told the media on Wednesday that the girl had fallen from the eighth floor of Kuen Cheng High School and was pronounced dead at scene, reported the New Straits Times.

"Further investigations revealed no foul play and the case was classified as sudden death," he said, urging the public to refrain from speculating on her death and stop spreading pictures and videos of her.

According to China Press, the girl had posted a video moments before her death, where she said: "I love you all, I just want to say goodbye."

The girl's funeral was held on Friday morning, with over a hundred students and teachers turning up to bid her farewell.

