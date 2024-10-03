18-year-old found dead at NUS dormitory
The body of an 18-year-old man was found at a hostel in the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday (Oct 3).
In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 37 Prince George's Park at about 7.25am.
The address belongs to a hostel block in Prince George's Park Residences.
The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the building and pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.
AsiaOne has reached out to NUS for more information.
