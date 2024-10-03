18-year-old found dead at NUS dormitory

The body of an 18-year-old man was found at a hostel in the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Thursday (Oct 3).

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 37 Prince George's Park at about 7.25am.

The address belongs to a hostel block in Prince George's Park Residences.

The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the building and pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to NUS for more information.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

