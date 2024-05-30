19-year-old Chinese student in Singapore falls to death a week before graduation, dad devastated

A 19-year-old student from China was found dead below an apartment block in Jurong West — just a week before her graduation.

Li Jiaxuan's body was discovered by a security guard and a cleaner at The Lakeshore condominium in the wee hours of the morning on May 23, reported Chinese media outlet Jimu News.

She had just completed her International Baccalaureate exams at the Canadian International School in Jurong West, and was supposed to graduate on June 1 and return to China.

Jiaxuan, who came to Singapore in 2016, had also reportedly applied to several universities in Hong Kong, Macau and Australia.

Upon hearing the news of her death that morning, her father, Li Feng, flew to Singapore and arrived on May 24 to take her ashes back to Ningbo in Zhejiang province, where she was born.

Speaking to Chinese media when he arrived home on May 28, Li said that he last spoke to his daughter on May 21, when she video-called him to discuss her university applications.

Nothing seemed to be amiss then, he recounted, adding that Jiaxuan was in contact with two of her close friends at about 2am on the day she died.

Daughter adapted well to Singapore

Li said his daughter came to Singapore a year after her mother died of an illness.

Although she used to complain about the weather and other trivial matters, she eventually adapted to life here. Her host family, whom she was staying with before she died, also treated her well.

Her boyfriend was from the same school, and they had been dating for more than half a year.

After Jiaxuan died, the boy allegedly sent Li a message over WeChat, but he said he did not know the circumstances surrounding her death.

"She told me she would be free after June 1 and that she wanted to visit many places," the boyfriend wrote.

Li was supposed to fly to Singapore to attend Jiaxuan's graduation ceremony. He had already booked his flight and hotel, and was planning to return to China with her after the ceremony.

She was also planning to get her driving licence and would then start preparing for university.

Questions about daughter's death

In a separate interview with 8world, Li said he was baffled by his daughter's death. As far as he knows, she did not suffer from depression or show any out-of-the-ordinary behaviour.

"She had no academic pressure and was in a stable relationship with her boyfriend," Li added.

"The possibility of her committing suicide is very low. If she really wanted to jump, she could have done so from the apartment where she stayed."

Jiaxuan was found at the bottom of a block next to the one she lived in.

Her father also noticed that several of her electronic devices were missing. She had two phones, two laptops, a tablet and an Apple Watch. However, only one laptop was found in her apartment.

He told 8world that the items may be at her boyfriend's home and he hopes to get them back.

Jiaxuan did not have her phone with her when she died, Li told the media in China. Only some cash was found on her.

Li had asked for the condominium's CCTV footage, as well as the footage from the other places Jiaxuan frequented, but his requests were reportedly refused.

Although he tried to request for an autopsy to be done, he was told that his daughter's body had to be cremated. Police officers also reportedly informed him that investigations might take three to six months.

He also approached the Chinese embassy in Singapore for help, but was advised to leave the case to the authorities.

The embassy told 8world that they have been providing assistance to Li's family and will follow up with developments to the case.

Li said he's not giving up on finding answers. "I am prepared to do all that I can to deal with this matter. I will do my best to remain composed and cooperate with the [authorities'] investigations."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 31 Jurong West Street 41. A 19-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

Li said he plans to return to Singapore after his daughter's funeral.

In an email to him sent by the Canadian International School to express its condolences, the principal said that Jiaxuan had always been a good student, and would be missed by her teachers and peers, reported 8world.

Her classmates had also made a memory book for her, which they intend to pass to her father.

