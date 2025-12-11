'I have an extra daddy but my daddy doesn't know': Malaysian influencer warns of adultery-themed cartoons online

A Malaysian influencer and crime prevention specialist has warned parents to pay attention to what their children are watching online, drawing attention to an animated nursery rhyme on YouTube which appears to describe adultery.

"I keep telling you all, you have to pay attention to what your kids are watching online," he says at the start of his video on Instagram.

The lyrics to the song includes lines such as, "I have an extra daddy but my daddy doesn't know, he only comes to see us when my daddy goes to work.

"He sneaks through the back door when no one is looking.

"And mommy tells me that they're gonna play secret games upstairs."

At the end of the song, the "extra daddy" escapes through a window when the father returns home.

The YouTube channel also shows other videos with explicit themes in cartoon format, according to a search by AsiaOne.

An online search also uncovered similar "nursery rhymes" with adult themes, including one centred on an "extra mummy".

At the end of his video, Shamir Rajadurai, who has 33,000 followers on Instagram, implores parents to "keep an eye on" their children "and control their online activity".

Shamir's video, which was posted on Dec 6, has since racked up close to 3,500 views and over 270 comments.

Many netizens expressed concern over the adult theme of the YouTube video.

"Speechless on how cheating is normalised and how the child is being brainwashed to not reveal," said one.

Another noted: "I have no kids, but these contents are just insane. What are they trying to teach our future generations?"

Others were astonished that such videos exist.

Wrote another: "There seriously needs to be some form of screening for what is released to the public on social media. This is getting out of hand."

The Malaysian government has stated that it is currently developing a slate of regulations to ban children under 16 from accessing social media.

The move is anticipated to come into effect on Jan 1, 2026, according to local media reports.

