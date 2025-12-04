Malaysian government drafting rules to ban social media for youths below 16

The Malaysian government is currently developing a slate of regulations to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In a written parliamentary reply to MP Pang Hok Liong, Fahmi also said that content controls for youths below 18 will be tightened under the new legislation.

The government is drafting 10 subsidiary laws under Malaysia's Online Safety Act 2025, he said, adding that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is focusing on protecting children online and ensuring age-appropriate content.

Fahmi's statement comes a week after his initial announcement on Nov 23 regarding plans to restrict social media for children under 16 next year.

"Under these subsidiary legislations, providers must ensure their platforms are inaccessible to users below 16 years old, while content delivered to those under 18 must be appropriate for their age," he said in his parliamentary reply.

He added that online service providers will need to offer effective parental control tools.

"To ensure transparency and accountability in meeting their online safety obligations, service providers will also be required to provide an online safety plan outlining their compliance with duties under the Act," Fahmi said.

He added that MCMC is taking a comprehensive approach to regulating harmful online content and protecting vulnerable groups such as children and teenagers.

MCMC has issued a code of conduct for internet messaging and social media service providers, which include requirements to implement age-verification features and provide parental control settings.

Providers will also be required to meet specific licensing thresholds set by MCMC.

The Online Safety Act 2025 is expected to come into force on Jan 1 next year, said Fahmi.

Australia's social media ban

Malaysia's actions are similar those of Australia, which will be enacting the world's first social media ban for users below 16 years old.

From Dec 10, platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X will be required to deactivate all accounts belonging to users under 16.

These platforms will also have to implement age verification systems to bar youths below 16 from creating new accounts.

Platforms found to breach the law face fines of up to A$49.5 million (S$42.4 million).

[[nid:726262]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com