'It's my only option': Malaysian man seeks urgent buyer for BMW to fund son's cancer treatment

In desperate need of money to pay for his son's cancer treatment, a Malaysian man has resorted to putting up his beloved BMW for sale.

Erwan Shah Mohd Asen, 43, who works as a mechanic in Johor Bahru, took to Facebook last Saturday (March 23) to seek an urgent buyer for his BMW sedan.

"It's a model E39 and the ownership that is registered in my name is adjustable. RM18,000 (S$5,100) is the selling price," he wrote in Malay.

In an interview with Harian Metro, Erwan said that his 16-year-old son, Muhammad Adif Zafran, was recently diagnosed with stage one intestinal cancer.

To pay for the chemotherapy sessions — estimated to cost about RM50,000 — Erwan said he has no choice but to sell his car, which he bought for around RM30,000 five years ago.

"I don't know how to raise that much money, so I posted an ad on Facebook," he said.

Adif, the eldest son, has undergone chemotherapy thrice and has been warded at Sultanah Aminah Hospital for the past two weeks.

Erwan told Harian Metro: "Selling the car is my only option now because my monthly income is not stable, and I still have to pay the [monthly] rent [for my home] and support my family."

"I have had the car for almost five years, but rarely used it except for long trips."

In a follow-up Facebook post on the same day, Erwan said some people have offered to contribute money, but he clarified that he was not seeking donations.

There were also others who expressed interest in buying his car — including one from Sabah —but Erwan said he has yet to find a serious buyer.

