Woman loses both daughters to cancer; helps raise $360k for other families

In a span of just five years, Amberly Woo lost both her daughters to cancer.

And heartbreakingly, they both succumbed to the same type of cancer – that of the esophagus.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the the 64-year-old opened up about her grief, describing how "in the end, the same cancer ended their lives".

Her eldest daughter, Pamelyn Khoo was diagnosed with fanconi anemia when she was only eight, back in 1985.

Five years later, Woo's younger daughter, Perryn Khoo was tragically diagnosed with the same rare disease.

The younger Khoo was only five years old then.

Individuals diagnosed with fanconi anemia – a rare genetic disease where the blood marrow produces too few blood cells – are typically at a higher risk of developing cancer.

"She had bruises on the underside of her hands and feet, similar to what her elder sister had," Woo described, tearing up.

"After running some tests, the doctors confirmed that she too had the disease."

Blood in her tears

A year after her diagnosis, the younger Khoo was found to have blood in her tears resulting in the child having to undergo an emergency bone marrow transplant.

"Everyone in the family did a bone marrow compatibility test and her younger brother was a match," Woo, a real estate agent, shared.

Thankfully, the operation was successful and she lived a normal life until her cancer diagnosis in June 2020 when she was 34.

The younger Khoo created a YouTube channel, which she named "Canster" to document her journey back then.

Her elder sister had passed away in 2015 at the age of 38.

The younger Khoo died in November 2020, after battling the disease for just five months.

Her YouTube channel is now maintained by Woo, who uploads videos in memory of her daughters.

After losing her daughters to cancer, Woo decided to reach out and help other parents in similar situations by organising the SuperStar Charity Golf and Dinner, in support of the Children's Cancer Foundation.

The event, which took place in September, raised some $360,000 for the foundation. She had previously organised a similar event back in 2018.

Speaking to Shin Min about the event, Woo said: "I know what it's like to watch cancer take a child's life, and I don't want any parent to go through such pain."

Remembering her daughters, Woo told the Chinese daily: "Pamelyn was like my best friend, and we'd talk about everything. Perryn was the most playful out of the three [children], she'd chatter all day long."

During the interview, she couldn't help holding back tears when talking about them. "My son and I miss them every day," she said.

