'It's sinking!' Trio travelling to Singapore die after car plunges into JB drain

"It's sinking, it's sinking!" a woman yelled during her video call with a friend.

These were likely her last words before a fatal car crash in Johor, Malaysia, on Saturday (June 1).

Two women and a man died after their vehicle plunged into a water-filled drain along the Sultan Iskandar Highway, reported The Star.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the trio was on their way to work in Singapore that morning.

It is believed that the driver had lost control of her Toyota Vellfire which veered to the left side of the road and crashed into the drain.

"The water inside the trench was about three metres deep as the rain had just stopped," the police said.

The female driver, 30, and two passengers aged 28 and 35, were pronounced dead at the scene, the fire and rescue department said.

The trio are believed to have died from internal bleeding.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act of 1987.

ALSO READ: Woman dies after car skids and crashes into Yishun walkway

aishahm@asiaone.com