Woman dies after car skids and crashes into Yishun walkway

A 74-year-old woman died after a car crashed into a walkway shelter in Yishun on Saturday (June 1) afternoon.

The authorities believe that the Malaysian-registered car had "self-skidded" near Block 820 Yishun Street 81 at about 3.45pm, reported The Straits Times.

A video clip of the accident was posted on Facebook page Singapore Roads Accident.

The video showed a black Perodua Bezza lodged between two pillars of the sheltered walkway.

The crash left the front left side of the car severely damaged.

A police cordon was set up in the area. About five police officers were seen collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing residents that evening, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

A resident who lives on the second floor told Zaobao that she heard two loud bangs.

"Many people rushed out to help. Two injured people were trapped in the car and bleeding profusely," she said.

Others told the Chinese daily that the car was driving along Yishun Street 81 towards Yishun Ave 1 when another vehicle appeared.

The driver reportedly lost control of his car while trying to avoid the oncoming vehicle, and crashed into the walkway.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said that the pair had lost consciousness by the time Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) personnel freed them from the vehicle.

They also performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the elderly woman.

In response to Zaobao's queries, the police said that a 76-year-old male driver and a 74-year-old female passenger were unconscious when taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The woman subsequently died at the hospital while the man remains in hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

