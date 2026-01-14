Prosecutors to decide if Chinese national who flew Malaysia flag upside down should be charged: Johor police

The 38-year-old Chinese national who was arrested for allegedly flying the Malaysia flag upside down at an industrial premises in Johor's Senai has been referred to prosecutors for a decision on whether he should be charged.

In the now-viral video, the Malaysia flag, known as the Jalur Gemilang, was flown inverted on one of the two flagstaffs.

The premises' gates also bore a closure notice from the Kulai Municipal Office.

Johor police chief Rahaman Arsad told Malaysian media on Wednesday (Jan 14) that the matter has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

"We have referred the investigation papers to the DPP's office and are still awaiting further instructions on whether to proceed with the charges," the police chief was reported by Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail as saying.

He added that the police may be instructed to investigate "other related matters", including the role of the 38-year-old's employer.

Rahaman did not elaborate on what these matters were.

Senai assemblyman Wong Bor Yang previously confirmed that the Chinese national is believed to be the factory's operations director.

A stop-work order was also issued to the factory.

