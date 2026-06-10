JB apartment fall: Boy, 10, remains in critical condition after surgery

A 10-year-old boy who survived a fall from a high-rise apartment block in Tampoi, Johor Bahru, remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery on Tuesday (June 9).

The boy, identified as Irfan, and his sister Putri, 8, reportedly fell from a 12th-floor unit and landed near the building's swimming pool on June 7.

Putri succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital, while Irfan sustained severe injuries.

When contacted by Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, the children's father, who was not identified, said he was busy at the hospital attending to Irfan and preparing to send him for surgery.

Their 37-year-old mother, an Indonesian national, was arrested on the day of the incident and is on a four-day remand to assist investigations into alleged child neglect.

Police said she has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

A school administrator who knew the siblings and wished to remain anonymous described Putri as a cheerful and active student, adding that her younger brother was quieter by comparison.

"She was very close to her brother. We were informed that she showed no behavioural changes and appeared as cheerful as usual before the tragedy," said the administrator.

Putri was buried on Monday, the administrator added.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com