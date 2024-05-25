JB petrol kiosk worker accused of accepting 'tips' from Singapore motorist to pump RON95 petrol

A petrol kiosk employee in Malaysia has recently been accused of accepting tips from a Singaporean driver after allegedly allowing them to pump Ron95 petrol.

The employee's actions were caught in a 32-second video posted on Thursday (May 23) by user Update11111 on X.

In the clip, a man and a woman are standing next to a Singaporean-registered vehicle as the petrol kiosk employee rinses the car with a bucket of water.

The man who filmed the video identified the location as a petrol kiosk in Johor Jaya, Johor Bahru.

After the staff finishes cleaning the car, the woman walks over to hand him what looks like some cash, which he puts in his pocket, reported China Press.

"Since it's a Singaporean car, they'll clean it thoroughly. They wash everything from front to back.

"Sometimes the [Singaporean drivers] pump Ron95, and they'll ignore it because they get tips," said the man filming the video.

"If it was a Malaysian car, they would just ignore and look the other way."

It is not known if the petrol kiosk employee actually allowed the Singaporean driver to pump Ron95 petrol.

The video soon attracted a flurry of comments from enraged netizens, who called for the authorities to investigate the incident. Some users also tagged the Malaysian police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the post.

"It turns out that money does make the world go round," one netizen posted.

On the flipside, however, others felt that there was nothing wrong with accepting tips.

"It's because Malaysians are stingy with tips, while Singaporeans always tip," wrote one netizen.

