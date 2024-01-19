'They will ask passengers to stand around nozzle': JB petrol kiosks on difficulties policing Singapore motorists pumping Ron95

Singaporeans always keep an eye out for the latest steal - but some 'steals' create victims.

Some petrol kiosks in JB have shared their woes amid a possible hike in fines for letting foreign vehicles draw Ron95 petrol from their stations, CNA reported on Thursday (Jan 18).

"We are on guard all the time because there will always be some who are willing to try their luck," Petronas employee Mohammad Syafik told CNA.

Attendants at other kiosks concurred, also describing some of the ways in which they've seen foreign vehicle drivers try their hand at gaming the system.

Attendant Faisal Abdul Rahman and his colleagues have put up signs warning motorists not to use the wrong fuel grade and also engage in physical checks, but it's not easy.

"They would park at petrol islands located far from the cashier in the hope that no one catches them," Faisal said.

Kiosk attendant Latif Rashid also shared how things get dicey on weekends when the crowds come in, adding that it's "almost impossible to ensure each and every motorist adheres to the law".

"They (motorists) would ask their fellow passengers to stand around the nozzles and pretend to be having a conversation," he told CNA.

Despite the attendants' best efforts to warn foreign motorists against taking Ron95, there will be three or four a month who still attempt to do so, Syafik said, adding that they take down the particulars of these people and inform authorities.

Higher penalties for errant petrol station operators

On Monday (Jan 15), the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali announced that the fine for letting foreign-registered vehicles fill up on Ron95 may increase past the current value of RM1 million (S$286,000), The Star reported.

"We have to tighten enforcement and ensure that effective laws are in place," Armizan said. "This will include imposing higher penalties against petrol station operators who sell subsidised petrol to foreign registered vehicles."

He said that this is part of the government's comprehensive effort to counter "leakages" involving subsidised fuel.

The ministry, he said, is also considering making oil companies accountable for the failure of petrol dealers to bar the sale of subsidised fuel to those ineligible.

Manpower 'stretched thin'

In light of this, pump attendants have had to up their game, increasing patrol around petrol islands and being on "high alert".

Syafik told CNA: "We cannot take any chances. If we get caught, who is going to pay the fine?"

Simultaneously, checks by the government via Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KDPN) have increased, putting further pressure on kiosk attendants.

"There was one day last week where they came twice a day… It's of course not pleasant because our staff will have to be on standby to be doubly sure no one is breaking the law in our kiosk," Latif recalled.

This has placed a strain on staff at kiosks, especially those that operate for the full 24 hours of a day.

"In terms of manpower we are stretched thin already," he told CNA.

Some attendants also expressed that the burden of blame - and the fine - ought to be shared with the customers as well.

"I think it's only fair," Faisal said. "When KPDN do enforcement checks, we petrol operators are the target of the summons but in the cases I've seen, motorists are the ones committing the offences."

Fuelled by rage

Recently, footage of Singapore-registered motorists pumping Ron95 have circulated around social media, garnering ire from netizens.

In order to surreptitiously fill his vehicle with Ron95, a driver allegedly used multiple straps to obscure his Singapore-registered car plate, and then had his female companion stand opposite to him to block sight of the nozzle, Sin Chew reported on Tuesday.

A Malaysian driver honked at them and called him out for it but was promptly ignored.

In December last year, a Singapore-registered car driver was confronted by a Malaysian after he filled his vehicle with Ron95.

"You are a Singaporean, why do you add yellow petrol?" The Malaysian man shouted, referring to how Ron95 is labelled with a yellow nozzle.

Although the driver tried to explain himself, the man's outburst continued and the driver walked away instead.

