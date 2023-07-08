Pumping RON95? Johor police arrest Singaporean man in petrol station argument with delivery rider

The Malaysian police have arrested a Singaporean man suspected of being involved in an altercation with a GrabFood delivery rider at a petrol station that was captured on a viral video in June.

The man was arrested on Thursday (July 6) at 2.30pm at the Iskandar Puteri district police station in Johor.

"The suspect admitted that he was involved in the incident," Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin said in a press statement on Thursday, adding that the man does not have any criminal record.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.

"The case is still under investigation to look for more witnesses and other evidence," said Mr Rahmat.

On June 16, a video capturing an argument between a GrabFood delivery rider and two Singaporean men was widely shared on social media.

It was reported that the incident occurred as the rider had reprimanded the duo for buying subsidised RON95 petrol from a Caltex petrol station in the Sunway City Iskandar township, and filling it up in a container.

The subsidised petrol is not allowed to be sold to those driving foreign-registered vehicles.

Motorists with foreign-registered vehicles, regardless of nationality, are allowed to buy the unsubsidised RON97 petrol, but directly into their vehicles' fuel tanks apart from exceptional circumstances.

The Malaysian police later said there was no proof that the two Singaporeans bought the highly subsidised RON95 fuel, but they were looking for the two men.

Following the exposure of the clip, the rider was suspended by Grab Malaysia. Social media users then spoke up for the rider, saying they will boycott Grab and uninstall the mobile app.

Days later, Grab Malaysia said it reinstated the rider after looking into the matter.

