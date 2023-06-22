Singaporeans caught filling container with Ron95 in JB petrol station confronted by angry local

While Singaporeans have been told time and time again that we shouldn't pump Ron95 petrol from Malaysia, some defiant ones still do so anyway.

This time around, two Singaporean men who did so got tangled up in a confrontation with a Malaysian Grab rider, reported China Press.

The incident happened last Friday (June 16) at around 10.37pm at a Caltex petrol station near a shopping mall in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri.

In circulating videos of the delivery rider's point of view, the rider could be seen shouting at the Singaporean men in Malay.

As he was doing so, one of the Singaporeans pointed at him while fiddling with his car boot.

The other walked towards the delivery rider but was stopped by police on the scene.

One of the men then pointed at the rider and shouted: "What do you want?"

He then spoke with the police officers while occasionally pointing at the rider, while the rider continued to tell him off loudly.

The rider also accused the Singaporeans of wanting to use a "weapon" to attack him and said he will submit the video of the altercation to the police.

The Singaporean man who was at the car boot later stormed towards the rider and pointed his finger at the camera, angrily saying: "You better delete [the video] ah."

@ipk.tv.media Org sebelah tak boleh terima kena tegur sebab pump Ron 95 kat caltex area Sunway big box. Polis bantuan pun tak boleh settle.. sedih.. full story belum tahu lagi.. ♬ original sound - IPK.TV

After which, one of the Singaporeans tried to snatch the rider's phone from him, but the police stepped in between them.

While pointing at the rider, one of the Singaporeans said: "Sir, he too much you know."

Petrol staff told men it was all right to take Ron95 petrol

The Singaporeans then explained to the police that they had already gotten permission from the petrol kiosk to take the Ron95 petrol.

"We asked petrol kiosk if [we could take the petrol] and they said okay. Then the [delivery rider] come here scold people," one of the men said.

"Pump petrol also like that," he said angrily while walking away from the rider.

In a statement by assistant superintendent Ramad Ariffin, Iskandar Puteri's police district director, he said that the incident was caused by a misunderstanding between the two parties.

"Two men would use barrels of gasoline not to use in cars, but to refill go-karts," he also revealed.

Authorities want to 'put a stop' to Singaporeans who pump Ron95

Back when the borders opened last year in April, Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs came out to say that they intend to put a stop to the sale of subsidised petrol such as Ron95 to foreign-registered vehicles.

"The ministry has also ordered all state ministry offices bordering Singapore and Thailand to intensify monitoring and inspections as well as to take stern action against any party," said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi in a statement.

Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry director Mohd Hairul Anuar said that petrol station owners found to have sold Ron95 to foreigners could be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act.

Under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, individuals can be fined up to RM1 million (S$288,000), or jailed three years or both if found guilty, while entities and companies can be fined a maximum of RM2 million.

