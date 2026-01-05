Another 2 Singaporeans caught for littering in JB under new anti-littering laws

Another two Singaporeans have been caught littering in Johor Bahru under new anti-littering laws which came into effect on Jan 1.

Earlier on Jan 1, a Singaporean tourist was reportedly among three people booked for littering in public.

The enhanced legislation, known as Act 672, imposes fines of up to RM2,000 (S$630) and mandatory community service orders of up to 12 hours for litterbugs.

The community service, which also applies to foreigners, may include sweeping streets, cleaning drains and public toilets, and trimming trees.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 3), the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) said its officers carried out an enforcement operation around KSL City Mall earlier that day.

"During the operation, enforcement officers detained two male Singaporeans, one male Myanmar national, one Bangladeshi, and a local man."

All five litterbugs have each been issued with a notice of offence.

In a video posted to SWCorp's Facebook, a man is seen smoking while sitting on a kerb. He is later seen placing what appears to be a cigarette butt on the floor.

A man in red T-shirt, presumably an enforcement officer, then approaches him and leads him away.

The agency also warned that it is "adamant" in combatting littering in public.

