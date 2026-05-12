3 arrested by Malaysia police over Skudai fatal shooting, victim worked in Singapore

Malaysian police have arrested three locals, aged between 26 and 29, for their alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man outside an entertainment outlet in Skudai, Johor Bahru, on Saturday (May 9).

Johor acting police chief Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hoo Chuan Huat said on Monday that the trio, comprising two men and a woman, are being detained to assist in ongoing police investigations.

No weapons were found on them during the arrests, but one of the two men has a prior criminal record, DCP Hoo said.

He added the police are now determining the motive for the fatal shooting of the 27-year-old male victim, who worked at a warehouse in Singapore.

DCP Hoo did not reveal further information on the deceased, except that investigators will also look into possible links to triad or organised crime-related activities as part of their investigations.

Another 27-year-old man, who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting, was revealed to be a friend of the deceased.

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editor@asiaone.com