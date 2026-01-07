Johor chief minister calls for vigilance against floods as Malaysia issues fresh weather warning

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called for vigilance against possible floods in the state as Malaysia's meteorological department issued fresh warnings of continuous rain.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 7) evening, Onn Hafiz said that the state government has ordered its district offices in Mersing and Kota Tinggi, as well as the District Disaster Management Committee and related agencies, to be "on full alert".

"Careful monitoring of river levels and rainfall will be carried out continuously," he said.

He also advised those in Johor to "be always vigilant" against the possibility of continuous rainfall, which can result in flash floods and movement disruptions, especially in low-lying areas, adding that people should obey the authorities' instructions and prioritise safety.

Continuous rain warning alert issued for several states

The Malaysian weatherman adopts a three-tier alert classification system — dangerous, severe and alert — in descending order of severity.

In an update posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 6) evening, the Malaysia Meteorological Department said that monsoon rains are expected to persist until Jan 11.

The "alert-level" warning was issued for Terengganu, northern Kelantan and eastern Pahang until Thursday (Jan 8).

Meanwhile, the "alert level" warning for Johor is in force till Thursday, while the same warning will be come into effect for western Sarawak from Friday to Saturday.

The eastern coast of Malaysia was affected by a series of flash floods due to a monsoon surge during the year-end festive period.

