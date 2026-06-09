Govt to facilitate return of Johoreans working in Singapore for state polls: Malaysia minister

Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs will facilitate Johoreans returning home to cast their vote during the upcoming state election, said Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail on Tuesday (June 9).

Speaking to the media in Batu Pahat, Saifudin pointed out that the choice of polling day would have different implications, particularly for cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

He said that his ministry will facilitate border crossing for outstation voters, adding that the measures to be implemented would depend on the key election dates to be announced by the Election Commission after its meeting on Friday.

Asked if specific measures such as fast lane facilities at land checkpoints could be implemented, Saifuddin said: "The Home Ministry, especially the Immigration Department and related agencies, will respond based on that announcement."

More than 1.18 million Malaysians are estimated to be working in Singapore, with about 400,000 commuting daily across the Causeway, said Malaysia's Human Resources Minister R. Ramanan in an interview with Malaysian media outlet The Star in February.

Johor, which dissolved its state legislative assembly on June 1, must hold its election within 60 days.

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