'Jump, pocong, jump': Malaysian 'ghost' hops into centre for Covid-19 vaccine

As Covid-19 shows no sign of slowing down, it looks like everyone — dead or alive — wants to get vaccinated.

Last Thursday (Sept 2), two TikTok videos posted by @pwettygerl showed an individual disguised as a pocong, going for their jab at the vaccination centre.

The pocong, or shroud ghost is a ghost of Indonesian origin. The shroud is a white cloth that is used in Muslim burials to wrap the body of the deceased.

The first video, which has garnered over 1.1 million views, shows the pocong being wheeled to the Meranti Hall vaccination centre in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, by a bemused-looking officer.

He then gets up and jumps into the entrance because, with this costume, his legs are tied at the knees and the ankles – with many curious onlookers taking photographs

In the second TikTok video posted by the same user, the pocong is seen hopping past the registration booths, and up a flight of stairs.

“Jump, pocong, jump,” the video caption read.

One of the comments even commended the pocong's speed on the staircase: “Wow, it hopped up the stairs really fast HAHAHA."

Another user expressed concerns if he was going to make it down the flight of stairs safely after his vaccination: "I just wanna know how he hops when going down the stairs? Im afraid he will fall."

Thankfully, the appearance of the pocong in the day didn't scare the daylights out of those who were at the vaccination centre.

This isn't the first time that the pocong has been involved in Covid-19 related shenanigans. Last year, Kepuh village in Java deployed a cast of pocong to patrol the streets as part of efforts to keep people indoors.

Unfortunately, their scare tactics had the opposite effect, luring villagers out of their homes to catch a glimpse of the 'pocong patrol'.

Other characters at Malaysian vaccination centres

Despite his popularity, the pocong isn't the first wild character to appear at vaccination centres in Malaysia. In July, someone turned up for his jab dressed as a T-rex.

Facebook/Kenny Sia

Guess we can say that in Malaysia, vaccinations are truly for all — alive, dead, or even fossilised.

