Singapore PR who masked licence plate to fill Ron95 petrol in Johor fined $2,850

A 63-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who was caught on video refuelling his Singapore-registered vehicle with Ron95 after partially concealing his licence plate has been fined RM9,000 (S$2,850).

Long Sa Kow, who holds Malaysian citizenship, arrived at the Kulai Magistrate's Court at 7.50am on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Pictures taken by Singapore's national broadcaster CNA showed the man wearing a black cap and a navy blue polo shirt. He also donned a surgical face mask.

Low was charged under Malaysia's Road Traffic Act 1987 for allegedly exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.

According to Malaysia's federal legislation portal, the offence carries a fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

What happened

In a now-viral video on social media, Low, wearing a striped shirt, is seen refuelling his white Volkswagen sedan as another driver, a Malaysian man, pulls up from behind and calls out to him.

"Singaporean ah," the male driver questions, to which the Volkswagen driver replies "bukan" ("no" in Malay).

It can be seen from the video, however, that the licence plate of the Volkswagen is partially taped up to obscure the first letter, 'S', as well as the last alphabet, 'M'.

The Volkwagen driver tries to explain himself further when it became clear that the other party did not believe him.

"Kita orang Malaysian ('We are Malaysians')," he says, indicating that he and another middle-aged woman who appears by his side are Malaysian citizens.

"Stop, stop, wait ah," the driver of the other car says as he gets out of the vehicle to confront the couple and threatens to call the police.

The Volkswagen driver then gets into his car and moves off as the woman continues engaging with the other driver, insisting that she is Malaysian and claiming to hold a Malaysian IC.

"But the car is Singapore [sic]," the man retorts. The video concludes with the woman walking away as the man states that he would make a police report.

Low and his wife eventually reported to the district police headquarters on Jan 5 to assist with investigations.

[[nid:728136]]

editor@asiaone.com