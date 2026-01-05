Driver of Singapore-registered car who allegedly refuelled car with Ron95 at Johor identified as PR

The male driver of a Singapore-registered car who is alleged to have refuelled his vehicle with Ron95 petrol by partially concealing his licence plate has been identified by the Malaysian police as a Singapore permanent resident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Seng Lee from the Kulai district police headquarters said the man, who is currently in Singapore, has been instructed to report to the authorities immediately , Bernama reported.

Tan also warned the public not to "arbitrarily alter or attempt to conceal vehicle registration numbers", adding that this is against the law.

Ron95 petrol is heavily subsidised in Malaysia.

All foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore, can buy only unsubsidised Ron97 or higher-grade fuel since 2010. This includes Malaysians who are driving Singapore-registered cars.

The incident, which allegedly took place on Saturday (Jan 3) night, has since gone viral.

Several Facebook groups and pages have also reported sightings of the said vehicle in Yishun.

The petrol kiosk involved in the incident has also been investigated by the Johor branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo told Bernama that the purchase of Ron95 was made using a cashless method at one of the pumps without any identity verification at the counter.

"From the transaction record, only part of the purchased amount was successfully pumped before the refuelling was stopped," Bernama reported Lilis Saslinda as saying.

Action has also been taken against the kiosk for violating the ban on the sale of Ron95 to foreign-registered vehicles.

