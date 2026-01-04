'We are Malaysians': Singapore car driver with 'taped' plate claims after refuelling with Ron95 petrol in Johor

A video of an alleged Singapore-registered car in Malaysia with a partially taped up licence plate and its driver seen pumping Ron95 petrol has gone viral.

The clip, believed to have occurred in Kulai, a district in Johor, was posted to X on Saturday (Jan 3).

In the clip, a middle-aged man wearing a striped shirt is seen refilling his white Volkswagen car as another driver pulls up from behind and calls out to him. A person in the passenger seat films the interaction.

"Singaporean ah," the male driver questions, to which the Volkswagen driver replies "bukan" ("no" in Malay).

It can be seen from the video, however, that the licence plate of the Volkswagen is partially taped up to obscure the first letter, 'S', as well as the last alphabet, 'M'.

The Volkwagen driver tries to explain himself further when it is clear that the other party did not believe him.

"Kita orang Malaysian ('We are Malaysians')," he says, indicating that he and another middle-aged woman who appears by his side are Malaysian citizens.

"Stop, stop, wait ah," the driver of the other car says as he gets out of the vehicle to confront the couple and threatens to call the police.

The Volkswagen driver then gets into his car and moves off as the woman continues engaging with the other driver, insisting that she is Malaysian and claiming to hold a Malaysian IC.

"But the car is Singapore [sic]," the man retorts. The video concludes with the woman walking away as the man states that he would make a police report.

'Officially the new low'

The video on X has racked up over 42,000 views since it was posted.

The user, Update11111, also shared the Volkwagen's full licence plate number, road tax expiry date and other details obtained from the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website.

The clip has also been republished on other social media channels such as Singapore Incidents on Facebook, where it has attracted over 450 comments from netizens, many of whom criticised the couple's actions.

"The act of camouflaging the licence plate partially is already a traffic offence," pointed out one commenter.

"This is officially the new low, overtook the car shaking," wrote another.

Subsidised Ron95 petrol, which only Malaysian-registered vehicles can use, costs RM2.56 per litre, according to the New Straits Times (NST). Foreign-registered vehicles are only allowed to use Ron97 petrol.

Owner may be penalised for violation

In a separate report by Malay Mail on Saturday, Malaysia's Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry said it is investigating allegations that Malaysians driving Singapore-registered cars have been filling up with Ron95 petrol in Johor.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo was responding to the same viral clip, with the incident said to have occurred in Kulai, reported both Malay Mail and NST.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee told NST that action would be taken against the vehicle owner if the number plate was found to violate regulations.

He added that the incident was believed to have occurred on Jan 2 at about 10.35pm, with the report filed the next morning.

"The police will trace the vehicle owner, and if the number plate is found to contravene the regulations, we will issue a summons," he was quoted as saying.

