Love during a pandemic: Frontliner couple has PPE-themed wedding shoot in Malaysia

As far as styled shoots go, personal protective equipment (PPE) themed ones sure have a potential to go viral — but in a good way.

Frontliner couple Azwa Nizar Anwar and Nurhafizah Abdul Aziz have been making headlines for their Batu Pahat wedding photoshoot, where they stripped off their PPE to reveal their traditional baju kurung underneath, after photographer Taufiq Noor shared some shots on his Facebook page on Jan 28.

"kerana covid 19 kami di satukan" mereka bertemu dan berkenalan di pusat kuaritin covid 19 pada awal kes covid lagi... Posted by Taufiq Noor on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Taufiq also revealed in the post that the couple met and fell in love at a Covid-19 quarantine centre.

The photographer was impressed that the couple gamely wore the PPE at noon under the blazing heat, adding that he was sweating buckets during the shoot even in his regular clothes.

But it's all in a day's work for the couple — they revealed that they're used to bathing in sweat while wearing their PPE at work, Taufiq wrote.

“We bought them from Shopee,” Azwa, 26, told AsiaOne. “And if you like, you can choose blue, yellow or green.”

It was his idea to create a memorable photoshoot in PPE as a reference to how they fell in love, Azwa said.

The couple, who work as medical frontliners in a clinical setting in Johor Bahru, met in June last year.

Thye grew closer over time as they would meet for dinner after work and buy cat food together, according to Azwa, who revealed that Nurhafizah is a cat lover.

He added that both of them were serious about each other and wanted to get married despite the pandemic.

Medical frontliners in love Nurhafizah Abdul Aziz (in blue) and Azwa Nizar Anwar (in white).

PHOTO: Facebook / Taufiq Noor

He said: “Working in the frontlines, or any job related to Covid-19 is a big challenge. The entire world is facing this. I hope the vaccine can help control the number of cases.”

zakaria@asiaone.com

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.