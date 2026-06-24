Low durian prices set to last until August, say Johor sellers

Durian prices in Malaysia are expected to remain low from now until August before gradually recovering, according to industry experts.

Malaysia’s durian acreage has expanded significantly in recent years, with many trees planted between 2015 and 2020 now reaching full production, reported The Star on Wednesday (June 24).

Johor Fruit Farmers Association secretary-general Melvin Long pointed out that multiple durian-producing states are harvesting at the same time due to favourable weather conditions.

This has in turn resulted "in a large volume of durians entering the market within a short period", he added.

The current season is also seeing large volumes of durians from Perak, Penang and Johor entering the market simultaneously, according to Durian Manufacturers Association president Eric Chan.

"The price drop is due to a lot of fruits not meeting export requirements, particularly for China," Chan told The Star, adding that it is a natural market correction after a decade of expansion in the industry.

While durian prices are currently low due to a supply glut, also referred to as a "durian tsunami", Malaysian industry experts said that high-quality Musang King will remain in the premium segment.

Musang King, or Mao Shan Wang, is currently sold for only around RM6 (S$2) a kilogram, while varieties like Red Prawn have dropped to as low as RM2 per fruit, Malaysian media reported.

Engineer Kelvin Tan, 41, said he tra­velled from Kuala Lumpur to Raub, Pahang with a few friends to enjoy the lower prices, reported The Star.

"It feels like a rare chance to enjoy Musang King without paying a bomb," he said.

Separately, in Singapore, the price of Mao Shan Wang, popular among Singaporeans, has fallen from a peak of around $28 per kg in March to $20 per kg as of Tuesday, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Singapore imports the majority of its durians from Johor and Pahang, where the durian seasons are typically around June and July, and December.

While durian prices in Malaysia may have dropped, fruit sellers in Singapore say prices here are not expected to mirror the steep declines across the Causeway.

They told ST that while prices in Singapore have dropped significantly in recent days, any further declines are likely to be more measured.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com