Lucky numbers? Grandkids' birth certificates help Perak retiree win RM11.8m jackpot

A retired salesman from Perak, who decided to place a bet with numbers from his grandchildren's birth certificates, has struck the 4D Jackpot and received a windfall of RM11.8 million (S$3.7 million) on May 31.

The 62-year-old regularly placed bets of between RM10 and RM20 per draw for the past thirty years, according to The Malay Mail.

He never imagined that his persistence would lead to a life-changing windfall.

His pair of winning numbers 1660 and 5093 matched the jackpot combination, reported The Star.

The winning numbers were based on the birth certificate numbers of his two grandchildren.

Overwhelmed and speechless upon finding out about his win, he made sure to check several times before sharing the news with his family, the New Straits Times reported.

Speaking to The Star, the retiree said: "My grandchildren have brought so much joy and happiness to our family, but I never imagined they would one day change our lives in such an extraordinary way."

He added that he intends to use the prize money wisely, prioritising his family’s needs and helping to secure a brighter future for his grandchildren.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com