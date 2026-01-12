This made my day: Malaysia policemen delight 3-year-old birthday boy with surprise visit

With its beacon lights blinking blue, a police car slowly pulled up to a house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where a family had gathered outside.

The police officers were not attending to an incident, but rather paying a surprise visit to a three-year-old boy named Om, who was celebrating his birthday that day.

Om's aunt, TikTok user subalakkshmi_, shared on Jan 4 that the boy "loves" anything police-related "so very much".

She worked up the courage to call the police and asked if they could make his birthday extra special.

A clip she filmed showed Om being carried over to the patrol vehicle, where one of the two policemen give him a handshake.

The young boy is later seen curiously approaching one officer and standing on tippy toes, stretching his arms up for a hug. The officer obliges and hoists Om into his arms, allowing the boy to touch his beret.

Om later tries on the headgear, with his family and the officers grinning at the adorable sight.

Subalakkshmi thanked the officers from Ampang Jaya Police Station, identified as Lance Corporal Abdullah Shamat and Constable Muhammad Amsyar Roslan, for the "unforgettable" day.

"Thank you for being our hero, and thank you for being our Om's hero," she said.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times. Netizens gushed over the boy's cuteness and also praised the officers for going a step further to fulfil the birthday request.

"Salute (the) police officers," said a TikTok user.

"Small gesture, big impact," added another.

