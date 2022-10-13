This made my day: Malaysian undergrad reduced to tears after losing wallet, but not for the reason you might think

As the saying goes, good friends are worth their weight in gold, or in this case, a laptop.

A recent TikTok video posted on Oct 11 has showed us the value of true friendship, when a group of friends in Malaysia banded together to support their pal named Mohamad Nazrul with a brand new laptop.

According to Malaysia news site Metro, Nazrul, 20, was about to enter university and was the last among the group to do so due to financial difficulties.

The clip showed the group of friends gathered at an eatery when one of them rocks up to Nazrul with a bag containing the brand new computer.

What made the video all the more heartwarming was how Nazrul was genuinely moved by his friends' thoughtful gesture, dissolving into a puddle of tears upon receiving the gift.

He appeared to cry even harder as a friend shared how they had pooled together the RM1,600 (S$490) for the laptop, with one friend contributing a generous RM1,000.

In the clip, Nazrul was reminded that he has been a great friend who's always willing to help others no matter his circumstance.

His friend, Farhan Azman, 20, told Metro that Nazrul had shared about losing his wallet a few days ago, which sparked the idea among them to do something for him.

Sharing that the pair have been friends since they were 15 years old, Farhan stated: "We agreed to pool our money to give him the laptop as a present because we know he needs it badly," adding that the laptop was purchased within 24 hours.

Farhan also revealed that Nazrul was so overwhelmed upon receiving the gift that he "cried for half an hour".

The recording of Nazrul's reaction, which was first uploaded to TikTok on Monday (Oct 10), went viral and has since attracted 2 million views.

Many commenters were touched by the effort of Farhan and his friends and expressed hopes that their friendship would last forever.

