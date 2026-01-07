Mahathir's son says doctors ruled out surgery for ex-PM's fractured hip due to age

Former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will not undergo any operation on his fractured hip due to his age, said his son Mukhriz Mahathir on Wednesday (Jan 7).

Speaking in a video posted today, Mukhriz said that Mahathir fractured his hip after a fall during his routine morning exercise on his balcony.

"The report from the National Heart Institute (IJN) is that as he had fractured his hip, it would take two to three weeks of admission at the hospital.

"Due to his age of 100 years, an operation is not a wise option," Mukhriz said, adding that his father's recovery will take some time.

Mukhriz also thanked those who have sent their well wishes but requested for privacy for Mahathir to "rest and get better as quickly as possible".

The former two-time Malaysian prime minister was taken conscious to IJN on Tuesday after a fall at his residence.

He is known to have a history of heart problems and had previously undergone at least two major heart surgeries, including a quadruple bypass in 2007.

[[nid:727737]]

editor@asiaone.com