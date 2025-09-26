Malaysia asks US for zero tariff rate on furniture, automotive and aerospace parts

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has asked the United States to consider imposing zero tariff rates on its exports of furniture, automotive and aerospace products, a Malaysian trade ministry official said on Friday (Sept 26).

Washington has also agreed to consider granting tariff exemptions to Malaysia for commodities not produced in the United States, including cocoa and palm oil, with a decision expected to be finalised next month, the official told Reuters, clarifying an earlier report by state news agency Bernama.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a new round of tariffs on imported goods, including a 50 per cent tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and a 30 per cent tariff on upholstered furniture.

Malaysia and the United States are seeking to complete an agreement on tariffs after Washington imposed a 19 per cent levy on Malaysian imports in August.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the countries were targeting a deal before a planned October visit by Trump to Kuala Lumpur for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

[[nid:720824]]