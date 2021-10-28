Malaysia authorities on the search for maskless woman who said 'it's a free country' at KL mall

Malaysia's Ministry of Health is looking into an incident where a woman was denied entry into a luxury retail outlet in Kuala Lumpur for refusing to mask up as reported in the Malay Mail.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted on Wednesday (Oct 27), that Malaysia's MOH is getting more information from shopping mall Suria KLCC, where the incident happened.

He wrote: “When in Rome do as the Romans do. When in Malaysia, please mask up. Regardless of the rules elsewhere."

— Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) October 27, 2021

On Oct 27, TikToker Jstzm uploaded a 13-seconds clip of the incident and it has amassed over 330,000 views and 1,500 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jstzm/video/7023609684665847066?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSADKAESPgo8fPiA5gQj0xe3bv1U95zHWwrxb62EeCERm5GFxShBvY

As the woman was walking towards the Dior store, she was denied entry for being maskless. This agitated her and two staff members attempted to pacify her.

In the video, she told them: "You can't stop me. It's a free country, you don't own this shop."

Another video, posted by the same TikToker had the woman getting more animated in her debate with the luxury retail outlet staff. This post garnered over 519,000 views and 1,400 comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jstzm/video/7023696685964512539?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSADKAESPgo8fPiA5gQj0xe3bv1U95zHWwrxb62EeCERm5GFxShBvY

"My kids Malaysian, my husband Malaysian. I know everything about this country," she said to a staff member.

Since August 2020, wearing of masks in public is compulsory in Malaysia. Under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, those flouting the mandatory ruling can be fined up to RM1,000 (S$325).

