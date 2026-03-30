Malaysia to ban use of foreign credit, debit cards at Ron95 pumps from April

Foreign credit and debit cards cannot be used to buy Ron95 at the pump in petrol stations in Malaysia from April 1, Malaysian publication Berita Harian reported on Sunday (March 29).

This ban, which will be rolled out in stages, is a measure against drivers of foreign-registered vehicles in Malaysia, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement director-general Azman Adam said.

"This is a new mechanism for us to control the purchase and sale of Ron95 petrol at all fuel stations in the country," he told Berita Harian.

Azman explained that there have been many cases of foreign-registered vehicles pumping petrol, using foreign debit or credit cards at self-service terminals.

This made it difficult for both the stations and authorities to prevent such purchases of Ron95, he stated, further elaborating that this new policy will have foreign credit and debit card users making payments at the counter instead.

"Several oil companies are already fully prepared, while others will begin implementing this in stages," Azman added.

The ban on foreign credit and debit cards comes amid strengthened enforcement against the purchase and sale of Ron95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

KPDN Minister Armizan Ali announced in a Facebook post last Thursday (March 26) that the ban on the purchase of Ron95 by foreign-registered vehicles will take effect from April 1, The New Straits Times reported.

Existing regulations that place liability on petrol station operators will be expanded to include the drivers and owners of foreign-registered vehicles, Armizan said, adding that this decision was presented in Malaysian Parliament on Jan 29.

"We will not compromise with any individual, syndicate or operator involved in the smuggling or misuse of subsidised fuel. Strict action will be taken under existing laws," The Star quoted Armizan as saying.

He also called on the public to report any suspicious activities in relation to the smuggling or misuse of subsidised fuel.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com