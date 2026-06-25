'Official visits involve strategic interests': Malaysia's finance ministry clarifies report that ministers, officials made 50 trips in 50 days

Official visits that provide strategic benefits amid geopolitical uncertainties and global supply disruptions cannot be postponed as they involve the country's strategic interests, Malaysia's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday (June 25).

It was responding to an online report titled "Ministers, officials go around the world on 50 trips in 50 days", published by CodeBlue, an online publication linked to the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy.

The centre is a Kuala Lumpur-based independent public policy research and advocacy organisation, which advocates a high quality health and social care system for people in Malaysia.

In its report published on Wednesday, CodeBlue said it counted 50 trips since May 1, spanning 48 cities and 24 countries, by collating social media posts published by government departments, ministers and their ministries.

It questioned the need for these trips amid a government-wide austerity directive issued in April.

"Budget cuts have hit the underfunded and understaffed health service particularly hard," the report stated, adding that it had previously reported a hiring freeze, alongside stricter controls of overtime allowance claims, medical usage, and laboratory tests imposed on the health ministry.

Austerity measures not intended to stop all official travel

In a statement published on Thursday afternoon, the ministry clarified that the austerity measures are not intended to stop all spending or all official travel.

"They are a targeted fiscal management measure to help cover some of the sharp increase in subsidy spending due to the Middle East crisis which has driven up world oil prices," the ministry said.

It pointed to the fuel subsidies introduced, highlighting that these subsidies have protected Malaysians from the ensuing impact.

"Priority remains on serving the people," the ministry added.

Explaining the visits, the ministry said that they involve the country's strategic interests: "For example, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's recent working visits to Turkmenistan and Russia have yielded results in strengthening the security of the country's energy supply and diversifying Malaysia's long-term energy supply sources."

It added that Malaysia's participation in international meetings and forums related to defence, energy, health, regional cooperation and trade are important to defend Malaysia's interests, strengthen ties with strategic partners, and ensure that the country will have continued access to economic opportunities, investments and supplies.

"Therefore, official visits should not be judged solely based on the number of trips, but rather on the purpose, needs and results achieved for the country and the people," the ministry highlighted.

It also assured Malaysians that expenditure in critical sectors such as health, education, subsidies and public assistance will continue to be preserved.

No hiring freeze, medicine usage limitations

Turning to the claim on restrictions imposed on the healthcare sector, the ministry clarified that there is no change to the Ministry of Health's target to appoint more than 18,000 healthcare workers, including about 4,500 medical officers, 3,500 nurses and almost 1,000 assistant medical officers.

It added that the allocation for medicine was increased to RM6.5 billion (S$2.05 billion) in 2026, compared to RM6 billion in 2025.

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