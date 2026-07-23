Fuel prices increase for 2nd consecutive week in Malaysia as global oil prices rise

Fuel prices in Malaysia will rise for the second consecutive week, following a period of reductions and price stability between May 28 and July 15, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday (July 22).

For the period July 23 to 29, retail prices for unsubsidised Ron95 and Ron97 petrol will increase by 20 sen to RM3.62 (S$1.14) and RM4.20 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of unsubsidised diesel will rise by 35 sen to RM4.42 per litre.

But the price of subsidised Ron95 and subsidised diesel will remain unchanged.

Their posted prices are RM1.99 and RM2.10 respectively.

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise prices based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices.

Explaining its decision, the ministry reiterated that the price of unsubsidised petroleum products is influenced by the movements in the world oil market in the preceding week.

"The price of Brent crude oil increased by 16 per cent over the past week as the conflict between the United States and Iran escalated again after the end of the ceasefire period," the ministry said.

It also pointed out that restrictions on shipping and reduced vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have again increased concerns about disruptions to global petroleum supplies.

The ministry also cautioned that the global petroleum market is expected to remain volatile as long as the conflict continues.

The US said on early Wednesday (July 22) that it completed its 11th night of strikes on Iran.

This led to oil prices inching higher in early trading the same day, as fears of further supply disruptions intensify.

The price of Brent crude futures rose to US$93.85 per barrel at 11.05pm on July 22.

[[nid:740837]]

editor@asiaone.com