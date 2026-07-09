Malaysia keeps fuel prices unchanged till July 15 amid fresh US, Iran strikes

Fuel prices in Malaysia will remain unchanged between July 9 and 15, after two consecutive weeks of reductions, the Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday (July 8).

For this period, the retail prices of unsubsidised Ron95 and Ron97 petrol will remain at RM3.37 (S$1.07) and RM4.00 respectively.

The price of unsubsidised diesel also remains unchanged at $3.97 per litre.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has held prices of its subsidised Ron95 and diesel steady at RM1.99 and RM2.15 respectively.

Malaysia uses the automatic pricing mechanism formula — introduced in 1983 to stabilise prices based on market fluctuations — when determining weekly petrol prices.

Explaining its decision, the ministry noted that international petroleum market prices have moderated, as compared to the highs recorded at the height of the Middle East conflict — now in its fifth month.

"This development is driven by the reduction in geopolitical risk premiums, the restoration of supply flows and increased price competition among major producers," the ministry said.

However, it also pointed to renewed clashes between the US and Iran since Tuesday, which could again cause significant price fluctuations.

Oil prices spike amid renewed clashes

Oil prices surged nearly six per cent to more than US$78 (S$101) a barrel on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said that the interim agreement with Iran is "over".

The latest development follows renewed clashes as the US launched new strikes against Iran, after Tehran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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editor@asiaone.com