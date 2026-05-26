Malaysia railway commuters face delays after theft of 100m of cable along Perak track affects ETS and KTM services

The theft of 100m of cable along a stretch of a train track in north-western Malaysia has triggered major delays across the region.

According to a media release by railway operator KTMB, the incident occurred at the 95.8km mark between Sungai Siput and Kamunting in the state of Perak in the early hours of Tuesday (May 26).

This caused a disturbance to the signalling system, which disrupted train services.

KTMB said its auxiliary police officers discovered the theft after checks at the incident location revealed missing cables.

As a result, some Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM trains plying the incident route faced delays of more than 60 mins from original schedules.

"KTMB views this cable theft incident seriously because it does not just affect smooth train operations, but also has implications for safety and trust in the national rail system," it said.

The operator added that its technical officers are carrying out rectification works to stabilise operations and ensure train services can resume normal operations as soon as possible.

Commuters are advised to get their latest information through KTMB's official social media or seek further assistance from station staff.

"KTMB apologises for the inconvenience faced and appreciates passengers' patience and cooperation," it added.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com