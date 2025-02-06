Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians would be ethnic cleansing

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia sees any proposal for the forced displacement of Palestinians as constituting ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law, its Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (Feb 6), after US President Donald Trump proposed a US takeover of Gaza.

"Malaysia strongly opposes any proposal that could lead to the forced displacement or movement of Palestinians from their homeland.

"Such inhumane actions constitute ethnic cleansing and are clear violations of international law and multiple UN (United Nations) resolutions," the statement said.

The ministry said it supported a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace and stability.

Muslim-majority Malaysia is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, and has long advocated a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he maintains good relations with the political wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, but has no connection with its military wing.

Anwar on Feb 5 had said that Malaysia would not waiver from its stand to free Palestine as a Muslim country, and that it remained committed to rebuilding Gaza. On Jan 29, Anwar had announced that Malaysia was committed to building a school, hospital and mosque as part of its initial contribution to Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.