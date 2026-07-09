This made my day: Malaysia teacher helps student with disability complete race in the rain

A touching video of teacher walking alongside a student with mobility needs through the pouring rain to help him cross the finish line at a school track meet has warmed hearts online.

In a TikTok video shared by user abuzarghfry_ on Tuesday (July 7), the teacher and student are seen walking side by side in the rain on a running track at the Matsushita Sports Centre in Selangor, Malaysia.

The post captioned: "The sacrifice of a school teacher — even in the rain, (she) still supports the spirit of special education students."

The teacher, identified as Nur Jamilah in the caption, is seen walking alongside the student, identified as Hafiz, while pushing a paediatric wheelchair.

The 36-second video shows the teacher patiently accompanying the student as he makes his way across the track.

After crossing the finish line, a woman carrying a red umbrella approaches the pair, shielding the two from the downpour as Nur Jamilah helps Hafiz into his wheelchair. The three then head towards shelter.

Netizens were touched by both the student's determination and the teacher's help.

One wrote: "This child's spirit is strong, we don't know him but I pray that he will always be surrounded by good people like his teacher."

Another user joked that the video quality was bad and the clip was getting more blurry, hinting that they were tearing up from the emotional clip.

A netizen also suggested that the student's family members or volunteers could be invited to accompany him during similar events in the future.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com