Planning a hike in Malaysia for your IG reels? Rules tightened amid rising, costly rescues

Amid rising numbers of costly search and rescue (SAR) operations mounted for those who became lost or stranded in remote locations, Malaysia is tightening hiking rules.

Data from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) shows that there were 52 cases of lost hikers in the first five months of 2026 — an increase of nearly 30 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh announced Iin Parliament on July 29 that the tightened measures include restricting "day hikes" or "compressed hikes" in high-risk mountainous areas.

Compressed hikes refer to a practice in which a hike is undertaken in much lesser time than usual.

Bernama reported in May about a growing trend of individuals pursuing "instant popularity" on social media by chasing peaks or ticking off mountains, for fear of missing out.

Syed Ibrahim said such hikers may underestimate the importance of proper preparation, driven by social media trends, or even venturing off onto unauthorised trials, thereby increasing the risk of emergencies and getting lost.

"Our approach is aimed at preventing incidents before they occur by reducing the risks of extreme fatigue, disorientation and other emergencies," the deputy minister said, adding that the government's priority is to reduce the risk of hikers getting lost and preventing accidents, thereby reducing the need for SAR operations that incur substantial resources.

Similar measures have already been implemented by the Perak Forestry Department and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Syed Ibrahim noted.

This follows the death of 34-year-old hiker Mustaqqeem Mansoor of hypothermia at the summit of the 1,993-metre Gunung Liang in Pahang last October.

The deputy minister said that the government will also strengthen pre-climbing procedures by requiring health declarations, medical history checks and insurance coverage.

It is also considering to impose screening for symptoms of high altitude illness and acute mountain sickness, especially for those attempting to climb Mount Kinabalu in Sabah and Mount Tahan in Pahang.

In 2015, seven students and two teachers from Singapore's Tanjong Katong Primary School, and their guide died on the slopes of Mount Kinabalu during an earthquake.

A total of 18 people perished on Malaysia's highest peak that day.

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editor@asiaone.com