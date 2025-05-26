10 years on, survivors of fatal Mount Kinabalu expedition return to finish what they started

SINGAPORE — A decade has gone by since several pupils and teachers were killed on the slopes of Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia due to an earthquake.

News coverage of the tragedy has petered out, the mountain has reopened to climbers after a period of closure for repairs, and life went on.

But memories of that fateful climb have never strayed far for some survivors. Two of them from Singapore — Emyr Uzayr and Prajesh Dhimant Patel — returned to the same mountain in May to finish the journey that they embarked on in 2015.

At only 12 back then, they were among 29 Primary 6 pupils and eight staff from Tanjong Katong Primary School on an expedition to scale the mountain, when a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Sabah caused a landslide and boulders to come crashing down.

Seven pupils, two teachers, and an adventure guide accompanying the group were among 18 people who were killed on June 5, 2015.

The duo told The Straits Times that even though there were fears and hesitancy, they sought closure and wanted to do it for their friends who could not.

"There was a feeling of emptiness that grew over the years, and it felt like the journey was incomplete," said Uzayr, who is now a 22-year-old undergraduate studying finance at the National University of Singapore.

"I was really scared, but I was still determined to do it. And I had Prajesh with me. If I were to go alone, I don't think I would have managed to climb up there."

The two friends kept in touch after primary school, and the idea of returning to the mountain was tossed back and forth over the years. The plan only materialised in 2025, after Uzayr asked if Prajesh was interested in completing the hike.

They began their climb from Timpohon Gate on May 20 and reached Laban Rata Resthouse six hours later, where they took a break before embarking on their ascent to the summit.

But there was a minor setback on May 21 when they were told by a ranger they could not continue their ascent to the summit due to bad weather and safety concerns.

Fortunately, the skies cleared up and they were able to complete the climb to the top in the early hours of May 22.

"I could see the stars. It was as if our friends cleared the skies for us," said Uzayr.

Hiking up the tallest mountain in Malaysia was exhausting for the two friends — both physically and mentally. At 4,095m above sea level, Mount Kinabalu is the tallest peak in Malaysia.

"Every step taken, all the good moments came flooding back," said Uzayr.

"I can still recall the bad memories, but I choose not to dwell on them because it won't do me any good. Instead, I look at the positive memories, the jokes, the laughter, the happy conversations."

Mountain guides Billy Sapinggi and Cornelius Sanan, who helped to guide the 2015 expedition, also joined the duo on their recent hike.

(From left) Prajesh Dhimant Patel and Emyr Uzayr with mountain guides Cornelius Sanan and Billy Sapinggi. PHOTO: Emyr Uzayr

Prajesh, who was rescued by Sanan in 2015, said having them as guides helped the duo have a better understanding of what went down on that fateful day.

"They told me how they found me hanging off a rope that was caught on a tree," said Prajesh, who has no memories of what happened immediately after the earthquake. The 21-year-old is studying information systems at the Singapore Management University.

"With Mr Sanan as my guide, I was able to find out more about how he had come to find me and why he decided to bring me down. Hearing these stories from them made me feel really grateful for these true heroes."

During their hike, the duo also chanced upon and spoke to family members of Robbi Sapinggi and Valerian Joannes, two mountain guides who had lost their lives during the incident in 2015.

The father of Sapinggi works as a guide as well, while Joannes' brother works as a chef in a restaurant located on the mountain, said Uzayr.

He said: "A worker actually told me that this chef had lost his brother, so I knew I had to talk to him. I introduced myself and told him we were embarking on this after what happened 10 years ago.

"He looked at me, and immediately teared up. He gave me well wishes, and we shook hands."

When they finally reached the summit at 5.45am on May 22, it was an emotional release.

"Finally, after 10 years, I could let go of all the suppressed emotions," said Uzayr.

"It was an acceptance of the future, no longer lamenting about the past or having a survivor's guilt. There was a renewed sense of purpose."

Memorial gifts and flowers left at a tribute site set up in Tanjong Katong Primary School in 2015. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

His father, Wak Sadri, described his son as a "tough young man" who has never let his parents down.

"The moment he asked me for permission (to go on the recent hike), I told him, don't come back until you finish what you started," said the 47-year-old, who runs a vintage shop.

"Your friends in heaven, and other families and friends need this closure, be it in Sabah or Singapore."

The duo descended the mountain on May 22, and returned to Singapore the next day.

Reflecting on their journey, Prajesh said that hearing the perspectives of the guides and those they met on the way made him appreciate their determination and sacrifice.

"Due to the little memory I had of the mountain, this hike certainly brought some sense of closure."

For Uzayr, the climb made him feel lighter mentally, and was his way of honouring those who have died, and other friends and family members who were affected.

"I hope this really helps to inspire people, especially our younger generation, to keep striving for the best, to never give up, and to live life with no regrets."

