Malaysians slam woman for allowing child to urinate in public outside Suria KLCC

A photo of a woman allowing her child to urinate in public at a drain outside Suria KLCC shopping mall, at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, has sparked outrage from Malaysians.

The photo, shared by a Threads user on Tuesday (June 9), shows a woman together with a boy who has his pants down standing over a drain in the middle of a walkway outside the mall in broad daylight and in view of passers-by.

Members of the public can be seen in the background, although no one was nearby.

The woman, whom many speculated to be a tourist, has gained the ire of Malaysians with many condemning her inconsiderate and unhygienic behaviour.

One netizen said this was a normal occurrence, having seen previous incidents of children urinating on grass patches in the area where some have picnics.

"Ever since I saw that, I never sat on the grass patches," said the user.

Another criticised the poster over their lack of intervention. "You just took a picture? Did you go and scold them? If you didn't, it's no use. You only condemned them over a post. No point," the user commented.

Another netizen pointed out that such actions are rare in Singapore because of "hefty fines".

In March, a man who was caught on CCTV defecating at the stairwell of an HDB block in Punggol was fined $800, having been issued with three summonses by the National Environment Agency for two counts of urinating and defecating in a public place, and one count of smoking in a prohibited place.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com