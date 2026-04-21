Man fined $800 for defecating at Punggol HDB staircase

A man who was caught on CCTV defecating at the stairwell of an HDB block in Punggol has been fined $800.

In a statement to AsiaOne, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it has completed its investigations into the incident which happened at the staircase landing at Block 138 Edgedale Plains.

The agency added that the offender was identified and issued with three summonses on March 27 for two counts of urinating and defecating in a public place, and one count of smoking in a prohibited place.

He has since paid the fine for all three offences.

The incident came to light after a 36-year-old resident spotted a man defecating at a public stairwell on Feb 23.

CCTV footage of the incident was subsequently posted on social media in an appeal to identify the culprit.

NEA reminded members of the public that it will take enforcement action against any person found committing such unhygienic and socially irresponsible acts.

If found guilty, first-time offenders face a composition fine of $300 and may be fined up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com