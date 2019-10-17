Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed

Baby boomers might seem to enjoy ragging on about how Gen Zs are permanently glued to their phones and never seem to leave the house, but these kids in Malaysia are proving them wrong by showing us just what it means to be wild, wet and free.

More specifically, they did it by turning a regular drain in their neighbourhood into a waterslide.

In a video posted on Facebook on Oct 13, several kids can be seen sitting in a large drain, "holding back" the flow of water as a smaller kid in red took his place at the very front. In one fell swoop, the children stand up, releasing the flood gates, and the kid in red shoots off with the currents.

He continues zipping down the drain for at least half a minute, at one point even disappearing from sight as the drain dips under the pavement, before emerging on the other side and stopping himself with the help of a pole.

Ni namanya Sunway Longkang!! Budak2 taman sy ni memang kreatif!! Teringat zaman dulu2.. Tengah2 hujan lebat ni la yang... Posted by Echan Al-Ikhsan on Sunday, October 13, 2019

The video had almost 9,000 shares at the time of writing.

Though most netizens were impressed by the children's sheer ingenuity and creativity, some couldn't help but worry about the safety of such "joyrides", pointing out just how dirty the drains were.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

Echan, the man behind the camera, responded in the comments with a photo of the boy with the caption: "That kid in the red shirt… Thank god. Still doing okay… Don't worry… His mother already chased him around the garden to whip him with a rubber pipe."

Of course, it goes without saying that one should still exercise caution before diving into the nearest drain. After all, there have been cases of people getting injured or even dying after falling into drains.

And let's not forget that that one time a 3.4-metre-long crocodile was spotted hanging out in one of our longkangs.

