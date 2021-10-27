Malaysian bride dies 1 day after wedding following complaint about 'headache'

A Malaysian couple's blissful union was tragically cut short barely 24 hours later when the newly-wedded bride died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage.

Siti Saraf Ismail and Mohamad Amirul Akmal Mohd Aziz, both 25, tied the knot last Saturday (Oct 23) at 11am, reported Kosmo.

Later that night at about 3am, Siti Saraf woke Amirul up complaining of a headache. According to Amirul, she fell back to sleep and appeared to be sleeping soundly in the morning when he woke up.

However, he and family members later found her struggling to breathe. Amirul immediately called for an ambulance, which arrived at 12pm to take her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors were unable to revive her and Siti Saraf was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. Amirul told mStar that according to an autopsy, her death was caused by bleeding in the right side of her brain.

She was laid to rest that same day.

'Dear, we're married'

Amirul said one of the last things his wife had told him after their wedding was, "Dear, we're married, you have to always take care of our family members".

After the heartbreaking story went viral, many netizens left their condolences and words of encouragement on the couple's social media pages, on which their last posts were of the wedding announcement.

The story also caught the attention of Malaysia's Minister for Transport, Dr Wee Ka Siong. He extended his condolences to Amirul in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Takziah buat Mohamad Amirul Akmal Mohd Aziz sekeluarga atas pemergian isteri, Siti Saraf Ismail yang telah meninggal... Posted by Wee Ka Siong on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Wrote Dr Wee: "Siti Saraf is a staff member at the Putrajaya JPJ (Road Transport Department). It breaks my heart even more to find out she had only just tied the knot with Amirul.

"I pray that Amirul and the rest of the family can stay strong in this adversity. May her soul be blessed."

candicecai@asiaone.com