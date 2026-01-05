'Nobody has come to explain': Malaysian cabbies confused over Singapore drop-off ruling

Following the announcement of an agreement to allow registered cross-border taxis to drop passengers anywhere in the destination country, some cabbies in Malaysia are reportedly confused over the plan's specifics.

According to The Star, Larkin Sentral Terminal coordinator Abdul Rahman Atan, 60, described the current situation as "vague", noting that most taxi drivers were currently relying on news reports and social media for information.

The Malaysia and Singapore transport ministries had made a joint statement on Dec 5 announcing the enhancement to current regulations governing cross-border taxi services, but did not state when the change would take effect.

Currently, cross border taxis are only allowed to use one designated pick-up and drop-off point after they cross the border.

That would be Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore.

Following the change, taxis will be allowed to pick up passengers anywhere in their respective home countries, and foreign taxis will also be allowed to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country.

However, foreign taxis can only pick up passengers at the designated pick-up points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services, the statement said.

According to The Star's report on Dec 30, however, Malaysian-registered taxis are currently only restricted to a "terminal to terminal" service between the two cities, while Singapore-registered taxis "already enjoy the privilege of dropping passengers off at various locations in Malaysia".

"Until today, nobody from the authorities has come to explain the new ruling.

"The policy lacks specific details," Abdul Rahman told The Star.

AsiaOne understands that the enhancements to the cross-border taxi scheme (CBTS) announced on Dec 5 have yet to be implemented on both sides and the current regulations still apply.

According to a response from Singapore's Ministry of Transport to AsiaOne, there are no new updates on the CBTS further to the Dec 5 statement.

Anxiety among veteran drivers

The Star report also added that the proposed expansion to the fleet of cross-border taxis is also causing anxiety among veteran Malaysian drivers.

According to the joint statement, the plan is to increase licensed cross-border taxis from the existing 200 from each country to 500.

"This could cause market saturation, which would drive down earnings and increase competition," cabby Yunos Makon, 60, was quoted as saying.

Malaysian drivers are also deterred by the financial requirements of the new plan, The Star reported, as they would have to pay to install the updated Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) card readers.

Drivers whom The Star spoke to expressed hope that the situation will be clearer by January or early February, before the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive periods.

Providing cross-border transport without a valid licence is a serious offence.

Under Singapore's law, offenders face fines of up to $3,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

