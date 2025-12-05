Singapore, Malaysia agree to allow cross-border taxis to drop off passengers anywhere

Taxi rides between Singapore and Malaysia are set to become more convenient and accessible, as both countries will each increase their fleet of licensed cross-border taxis and allow passengers to be freely dropped off at their desired destinations.

This comes after a meeting between Singapore's Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke at the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat on Wednesday (Dec 4).

In a joint statement on Dec 5, both transport ministries said the ministers had acknowledged the demand for more convenient cross-border ride services and agreed to enhance the cross-border taxi scheme.

Each country's quota for licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually raised from the current 200 to 500, subject to the implementation of safeguards against illegal domestic trips and insurance requirements.

For a start, an additional quota of 100 will be provided, with priority going to larger and more premium vehicles that can cater to larger groups and business travellers.

Licensed taxis will also be allowed to drop off passengers at any location.

To prevent foreign taxis from providing local point-to-point services outside their home country, they only can accept passengers at the designated cross-border pick-up points.

Singapore and Malaysia are also working towards a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms, as well as improving insurance coverage and claims processes, the ministries said.

The number of passenger pick-up points for ride hail or e-hailing app bookings will gradually be expanded.

The designated pick-up point in Singapore is currently the Ban San Street Terminal, while Malaysia's is Johor Larkin Sentral Terminal.

All licensed taxis must be clearly identifiable by livery and have tamper-proof vehicle plates with predefined prefix and topper. They are also required to install Singapore's ERP2 On-Board Unit to enter the Republic.

Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling, who is advisor to the National Taxi Association (NTA), said on Friday that the association has been actively advocating for drivers' concerns and opportunities, and it welcomes the improvements.

"These enhancements and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone will open up larger market opportunities for our cabbies, allowing more taxi drivers to tap on the growing demand for cross-border transport," she said on Facebook.

"NTA will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority to ensure that principles of fair competition and a level playing field are upheld so that our drivers' interests are protected as these changes are implemented."

