Outstanding bilateral issues are 'complex', do not mar overall Singapore-Malaysia relations: PM Wong

The outstanding bilateral issues between Singapore and Malaysia are complex and not easy to resolve, but will not be allowed to "colour or undermine" the two countries' overall cooperation, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Dec 4).

He was speaking at the joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the conclusion of the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

The outstanding issues include airspace management, water and the delimitation of maritime boundaries between both countries.

Acknowledging that these issues are "not easy to resolve" as there will be differences in views, Wong said the two countries will continuing engaging in good faith as "good neighbours".

"PM Anwar and I have therefore guided our officials to continue the discussions in a constructive spirit and with mutual respect, and we look forward to continuing to work with Malaysia to achieve positive and durable outcomes, with a balance of benefits for both sides," he added.

Wong also said that the two countries will not allow these issues to mar overall bilateral cooperation.

"Even as we continue these discussions, we will ensure we maintain the positive tenor of our overall relationship, and do not allow these issues to colour or undermine our overall cooperation," Wong said.

Echoing Wong's point, Anwar added that "there are differences, but no hostilities".

Pointing to the issue of water, Anwar said that "water is no longer a contentious issue", instead, he said that Malaysia is looking at Singapore's proposal for possible investments in infrastructure in terms of water capacity and volume.

Both prime ministers also gave hopeful updates on the issue of airspace management, highlighting that the principles and parameters underlying the two countries' requirements have been "settled", and officials will work on solutions to resolve or allow both sides to benefit.

Strengthening connectivity and people ties

The two leaders have met several times this year — both bilaterally and on the sidelines of multilateral forums.

Wong said that during these "candid and constructive" discussions, they have focused on what the two countries can achieve together — as close neighbours — for the benefit of Singaporeans and Malaysians.

Turning to how the two countries have strengthened people-to-people and cultural ties, Wong pointed to the examples of stepped up exchanges between officials, education and cultural exchanges, and the joint nomination of Chingay for inscription on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He also announced that Malaysia has formally agreed to Singapore's proposal to open consulates in Sabah and Sarawak.

In 2024, nearly 60,000 Singaporeans visited Sarawak, while more than 26,000 Singaporeans have visited Sabah so far in 2025.

On transport connectivity, Wong said that transport officials from both countries are discussing reciprocal improvements to the cross-border taxi scheme.

Meanwhile, both immigration authorities have introduced initiatives such as QR-code customs clearance — MyICA and MyNIISe — to ease congestion at their land checkpoints.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) is also progressing well with the first train now undergoing testing and commissioning, as officials prepare for the co-located customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ).

Asked if both leaders and their administrations are looking at long-term broader infrastructure planning to support rising mobility and economic integration, the two prime ministers pointed out that the RTS Link will be a "major game changer".

Nonetheless, they agreed that there is scope to expand options for cross-border transport services, adding that transport officials are discussing how to enhance legal cross-border taxi services so that commuters on both sides can have more options and services.

Economic and energy partnerships

Giving an update on the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), Wong said that Singapore-based companies have committed over S$5.5 billion in investment since January 2024.

At a joint ministerial committee meeting on Nov 25, the two countries announced that Kulai has been gazetted as part of the Iskandar Malaysia business hub.

This will facilitate the implementation of the JS-SEZ and further strengthen economic integration between both sides once the agreement takes effect.

On the energy front, Singapore's Energy Market Authority has recently awarded conditional approval for a proposal to import low-carbon electricity from Sarawak to Singapore.

The two countries are also planning to expand the capacity for cross-border electricity trade through a second electricity interconnector.

According to Wong, the projects are intended to bring the two countries closer to a low-carbon future, create economic opportunities and support the development of the Asean power grid.

New agreements on health, fight against drugs

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding on health cooperation and the fight against drugs.

On the health cooperation front, Singapore and Malaysia will exchange information, knowledge and best practices in the areas of digital health; healthcare services delivery; health financing; public health; nutrition; long-term care and healthy ageing; and human resource development in health.

On the fight against illicit drugs, law enforcement agencies from both countries will strengthen, promote and develop cooperation through information exchange, training and education, and coordinated activities and exercises.

When asked by a member of the Malaysian media if the issue of capital punishment for Malaysian drug traffickers was raised as a bilateral issue, both prime ministers were in agreement of the need for a "strong stance" against drugs, citing the potential harms on people.

Anwar added that as long as "due processes" have been carried out and decided by the courts, Malaysia will respect the decision.

"(This issue) cannot be turned into a major, or any political issue or differences... No way should I give any indication that we are tolerating or condoning drug trade or related issues, because we (Malaysia) too take very strong stances," the Malaysian prime minister added.

[[nid:726140]]

editor@asiaone.com