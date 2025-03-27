Over 50 million travellers have utilised QR code for clearance at land checkpoints: ICA

More than 50 million travellers have cleared immigration using QR codes at Singapore's land checkpoints since March 19 last year, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Thursday (March 27).

The Authority also announced that the full implementation of QR code clearance at local land checkpoints began in January this year.

The QR code clearance system was launched in March 2024 for cars and was then gradually extended to the bus, motorcycle, and cargo zones.

At present, the QR code clearance gantries have served over 50.3 million travellers at Singapore's land checkpoints.

Comparing the March school holidays in 2024 and 2025, ICA said about 2,000 more travellers were cleared per hour with the QR code clearance initiative.

For those driving, over 30 million travellers — or 70 per cent of total car travellers between March 2024 and 2025 — have cleared immigration using the QR code.

To utilise the QR code clearance system, travellers must create a profile and generate an individual or group QR code using the MyICA mobile app prior to reaching the checkpoint.

Once there, they can scan the generated QR code at gantries instead of presenting passports.

Speaking with the media at Woodlands Checkpoint, ICA's Land Domain Commander Chua Sze How said that immigration clearance is now 30 per cent faster with QR codes.

During this one-year period, the overall take up has gone up and public feedback has been positive, Chua added, without giving any figures.

"We encourage more travellers to use QR code clearance for a faster and more seamless experience when crossing Singapore's land checkpoints."

Travellers have also praised the system.

Lee Seng Loong, 34, told AsiaOne that the system is "very good" and "very fast".

Lee, who works as a security guard at a nightclub in Malaysia, travels across the border every day, and says that it takes about 30 seconds to use the QR code to clear the gantry.

Another traveller, Abdul Wahid, travels across the checkpoint four times a week.

The 67-year-old Singaporean driver said it takes less than a minute to clear customs once he reaches the gantry.

When asked if he has ever encountered any difficulties, he simply replied: "No, actually. It's the best (I've seen) so far."

Kavitha Samipillay, a 37-year-old senior nurse, also travels across the causeway daily.

What was once a trip of up to four hours has now been slashed in half, she said, adding that she is very grateful for the new clearance system.

"Clearing customs with the QR code makes it very fast, so (I can) have more fun with my family and have dinner with them," the Malaysian said.

