Singaporeans can clear Johor land checkpoints with QR code from Sept 22

Singaporeans travelling to or from Johor Bahru via land checkpoints will be able to clear immigration using QR codes very soon, with Malaysia trialling its National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) from Sept 22.

The MyNIISe (pronounced "my nice") app can be used by Malaysians as well as travellers from 63 countries and territories, including Singapore, at land checkpoints at the Causeway and Second Link, said the Malaysian Home Affairs Ministry in a statement on Wednesday (Sept 17).

The trial is set to run until Feb 28, 2026 and the system will also be rolled out in stages at five airports.

This includes Kuala Lumpur International Airport's Terminals 1 and 2, and those in Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

The MyNIISe app will help reduce congestion at the two Johor checkpoints, which see more than 300,000 people crossing daily, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The team behind the new app told ST that commuters travelling in groups can also clear immigration checks using a single QR code — an improvement from the current MyBorderPass app for Malaysians which requires each traveller to scan a QR code for immigration clearance.

It added that the app will also be used for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, where passengers will clear both Singapore and Malaysia immigration only at the point of departure.

While the use of MyBorderPass will continue during the NIISe trial, Malaysians and foreign visitors are encouraged to use the MyNIISe app, said Malaysia's Ministry for Home Affairs.

At the end of the trial, the NIISe system will replace the current QR code system as part of efforts to enhance the country's security screening systems at its borders, it said.

The ministry reminded travellers that they should still carry their passports or valid travel documents with them.

The MyNIISe application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

Over 786,000 Malaysians have downloaded app

Speaking in parliament in March, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that more than 786,000 Malaysians had downloaded the app as of that month, reported Bernama.

Johor state Infrastructure, Transport and Communication Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said in a Facebook post on Sept 2 that the Johor state government and Malaysia's federal government will continue working together to ensure smoothness at the checkpoints, which will impact thousands of citizens everyday.

